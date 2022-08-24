What Brad Pitt has to say about controversy with Angelina Jolie and the FBI?

A source told People magazine what Brad Pitt thinks about the controversial accusation of assault made by Angelina Jolie with her children to the FBI.

Sources close to the actor Brad Pitt revealed that, despite the images and details of his clash with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, have been exposed to the press, the actor remains “positive and optimistic”. In the situation, the actor would have lost patience during an argument and would have assaulted the actress, which would have been the main reason for their divorce in 2016.

A source told People magazine that the actor is currently dedicating himself to repairing his relationship with his children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and knox. He also added that Brad Pitt is optimistic in the face of the legal battle he is fighting against Angelina Jolie for custody of the children.

“During the last few years it has been a sad situation. But ever since Angelina filed for divorce, Brad has been focused on having the best possible relationship with his kids. It’s very difficult for him. He often went days without seeing the children,” told the source.

“He misses children a lot when he is away from them. He still has a lot of good things in his life, he’s always optimistic. Brad believes that in the future, he will have a great relationship with the kids again.,” continued. It is worth remembering that the couple’s two oldest children, Maddox and Pax, have already spoken out against their father and show that they do not have a good relationship with Pitt.

Although Angelina Jolie has not commented on her account of the incident that happened in 2016, on a private jet that was going from France to California, the source said that, for Brad, “the actress wanted to relive a very intense problem for everyone involved and that was solved more than six years ago, with the intention of hurting her ex himself.”

