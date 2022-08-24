what went wrong in the high definition vinyl project?

Audiophiles and collectors were already suspicious. And not without reason. After a series of delays, HD vinyl, an ambitious project that promised to create a new record with very high sound resolution, was officially suspended by its developers.

The Austrian company Rebeat, which six years ago announced the news with pomp and enthusiasm, has publicly admitted that the format’s quality tests have yielded disappointing results. There is no further release date.

What went wrong?

In the words of Güenter Loibl, father of “HD Vinyl”, the red light was lit as soon as the team realized that current laser technology is incapable of providing the precision and minimal range that we listeners deserve.

Explaining better: during manufacturing, the disc mold would no longer be cut with a traditional lathe, but with a laser engraving machine. The device would be able to drill more granular and well-designed grooves, increasing the definition of the sound.

That was Rebeat’s marketing pitch and its engineers’ gamble, but something went wrong

the acetate [material usado como base para fabricar vinis] It has a dynamic range of up to 90db. The maximum that turntables can reproduce is around 60-65db. We achieved 50-55db, which is simply not enough for a high quality product.

explained Güenter Loibl to the website Digital music news

But what does that mean?

Simply put: dynamic range, measured in decibels, is the difference between the quietest and loudest sounds in a signal.

The greater this range, the more pleasant and “complete” the hearing tends to be. Vocals and instruments of the songs become clearer. And this “detail” was very important for “HD Vinyl”.

The company’s idea was to enter the market for premium LPs, those made from the so-called “half-speed mastering”, the half-speed mastering that produces the best cuts possible. The technique was used by labels such as the now-disputed Mobile Fidelity.

Among other technical aspects, the project also provided that any record player could reproduce the vinyls. According to Rebeat, they would cost “just a little more” than regular LPs and would feature “green” manufacturing, economical in the use of chemical compounds. One of the main demands of the current industry.

A patent was registered and millionaire contributions were made, including money from investors and loans from the Austrian government. The product should have been presented to the press in 2019, before the start of the pandemic, when LP sales exploded worldwide after more than a decade of accelerated growth.

According to Luminate, the sales of vinyl records hit the mark of 19.4 million units during the first half of 2022 in the United States alone, surpassing the same period in 2021. A “small” amount compared to streaming numbers. , but enough to sustain a thriving and profitable industry. Dozens of factories are being opened around the world to meet the demand.

For these and other reasons, the news about the problems with HD vinyl sounds so frustrating to its creators and the collecting sphere — this scribe included.

But there is still hope

Despite the obstacles, Rebeat’s project, which isn’t the first and probably won’t be the last to aim for an analog successor to vinyl, hasn’t died. Güenter Loibl says that all stages of development will undergo a reassessment for a possible resumption.

For him, the crucial point was to have minimized the power of analog manufacturing technology, created by the German Georg Neumann almost a hundred years ago, which has impressive precision in cutting acetates and is still standard today.

“A well-calibrated and maintained lathe cuts modulations smaller than 1 nanometer. You can’t see this modulation under a microscope, but you can hear it. Just by comparison, the production of the most sophisticated microchip today offers precision of 4 nanometers. cutting is 5 to 10 times more accurate than that.”

According to the company, a new planning is already coming out of paper

“To achieve the digital accuracy required with current technology would take 15 to 20 years. Therefore, we will need a different technical approach,” he says. Lobl. “Later this year, we will do tests with laser controlled by an analog system. If successful, we will restart ‘HD Vinyl’.”

Many questions remain in the air. Faced with so many similar initiatives that ended up frustrated, is our CEO friend being too optimistic or is there still salvation for the enterprise? Aside from the small share of audiophile listeners, who would buy these records enough to make them commercially viable? To paraphrase the football meme, only time will tell?

