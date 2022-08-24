WhatsApp changes its name and adds functions to recover messages

Few people know this, but the Whatsapp recently changed its name and this information can be checked within the application itself. Also, other updates have been implemented and it is possible to recover messages that you have deleted only for your own platform user.

See too: Whatsapp group admins will be able to delete messages from participants

WhatsApp changed?

The mega company Meta is constantly updating its product data. One of them is WhatsApp, which has recently changed its name and few people know about it. See how you can access this information.

Now the messaging app has a new brand name and here we show you how you can check it out:

1 – Open the app

2 – In the upper right corner you will find the menu of the three dots

3 – After opening it, click on “Settings” option

4 – Now you should go to the option that says “Help”

5 – A new menu will appear where at the end appears the option “Application Information”

6 – Right there, the new name will appear: WhatsApp Messenger.

How to Recover Deleted “For Me” Messages

It is common for some messages from the Whatsapp are erased by mistake and can no longer be recovered. However, one of the platform’s novelties is a new message reactivation system. It only works for those files that were deleted only for the user himself, that is, in which the “delete for me” option was activated.

Thinking so that you no longer suffer from the deletion of messages, WhatsApp developers are working so that this problem can be resolved. In fact, it is already possible to do so in the latest iOS beta version (for iPhone).

Although it is not yet possible for Android users to take advantage of this advantage, the website WABetaInfo recently revealed that among the new WhatsApp updates is the undo function to recover messages deleted by mistake. However, it will only be a few seconds for the mistake to be undone.