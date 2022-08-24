WhatsApp has already started releasing the Communities feature

Announced by WhatsApp earlier this year, the Communities feature appears to be getting closer to everyone. The platform has already released the use of the tool in its beta version on Android for testers, but still in a limited way.

The novelty is present in version 2.33.19.3 of WhatsApp Beta for some users, who can already have access to the option to create communities and gather groups related to the same subject.

Communities now available in WhatsApp Beta

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot that reveals how the feature is working in the test version of the messenger. It is possible to notice that the icon for Communities appears with the image of 3 little figures in the upper left corner, where the camera icon is normally located in current versions that do not have this function.

“Introducing Communities. Easily organize your related groups and send out announcements. Now their communities, like neighborhoods or schools, have their own space.”

You can create a Community with up to 10 different groups. In this case, when within a Community, the groups are called subgroups and are theme-specific chat rooms. They will be able to count with up to 512 people, a higher limit number than the current one.

Those who participate in the community will have the option to choose which subgroups they want to join and be a part of. This means that it is not mandatory to be in all groups to be part of each community, it all depends on the preference of each one.

Community admins will have full control over it. They can create and delete subgroups and drop or drop people. Those who are just a member will be able to interact normally in the subgroups they are part of, as they already do in WhatsApp groups today. You can even report a Community if it violates the platform’s terms of service.

Bulk message sending

One of the most interesting features that comes with Communities is the ability to send a bulk message to admins. When someone creates a Community, they can already configure the mass alert through the application and it serves as a bulletin board for all members to see.

These messages may also contain links to redirects, actions, and events with dates. As the idea is to be like a bulletin board, they will always be visible to the participants, at least until the admins delete it. An already sent message can also be edited by the administrator.

WABetaInfo also shared some more news about what they’ve already seen of the feature, such as that it will be impossible to hide the phone number of participants in subgroups for now. This may be released in future updates, as WhatsApp has already announced that it is working on a solution to ensure more privacy in groups.

This would be interesting, especially in the case of more public communities, if the user did not want any other member to be able to have their telephone number contact visible in this way.

It is worth remembering that Telegram already has a feature such as Communities, which is why it is a long-awaited update for those who use WhatsApp. The idea of ​​being able to organize some groups in one place is quite interesting, especially for those who use the messenger for work. To join a community you will need an invite link or if the administrator adds it manually.

For now, not all testers with version 2.22.19.3 already have access to the new feature.

In Brazil the Communities will only arrive next year

Even though the tests have already started in the Beta version of the application, the Communities feature is still not expected to arrive for everyone, but here in Brazil it won’t happen for now.

This is because the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) requested that this appeal not arrive in Brazil this year, as a way to avoid any kind of abuse during the electoral period.

“(…) The new functionality now announced needs to be viewed very carefully, as it may, depending on how it is implemented, represent a real setback in the movement to contain abusive behaviors potentially linked to disinformation, which WhatsApp, at first, , had been promoting efficiently in recent years”said the MPF in dispatch.

Therefore, it is likely that the Communities will only show up here in the second quarter of next year.