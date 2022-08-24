WhatsApp launches unread message filter for everyone

Last Monday (22), through a curiously written tweet, WhatsApp announced the arrival of a filter for unread messages. According to the company, the novelty should guarantee “extra control” and greater “organization” for its users — preventing them from forgetting to answer their “dads” and “sisters”.

Tested for at least three months, the new WhatsApp feature appeared in two different forms. In the most current and definitive, it can be activated directly in the “balloon” options presented when selecting the search tool. Quite simple, its function is to separate messages not yet viewed from others, a very welcome change for correspondents who usually take a little longer to respond.

Availability

Filter unread messages on WhatsApp. (Source: Adriano Camacho, TecMundo)Filter unread messages on WhatsApp. (Source: Adriano Camacho, TecMundo)Source: Adriano Camacho, TecMundo

In Brazil, the novelty has already begun to be gradually made available. Before checking if it is already available on your device, it is worth checking if there is any update for WhatsApp on the Play Store or App Store. On the other hand, WhatsApp Web should receive the feature without requiring any extra steps, as well as the desktop version of the messenger.

