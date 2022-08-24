WhatsApp should start showing users’ profile picture in groups, reveals beta

While working on the communities feature, WhatsApp has finally decided to address public feedback in its newest iOS beta. We are talking about the possibility of see the profile picture of other users in messages sent in groups.

Currently, WhatsApp is quite simple in this regard, since the messenger only shows the contact’s name when he sends a message in groups. This usually happens when the person already has the number saved in their phonebook.

When there is no contact associated with a phone number, WhatsApp only displays the number as a form of identification. With the update, the photo will finally appear on the chat page.

See the example below: