WhatsApp should start showing users’ profile picture in groups, reveals beta

While working on the communities feature, WhatsApp has finally decided to address public feedback in its newest iOS beta. We are talking about the possibility of see the profile picture of other users in messages sent in groups.
Currently, WhatsApp is quite simple in this regard, since the messenger only shows the contact’s name when he sends a message in groups. This usually happens when the person already has the number saved in their phonebook.
When there is no contact associated with a phone number, WhatsApp only displays the number as a form of identification. With the update, the photo will finally appear on the chat page.
See the example below:
In addition to helping to identify other users – including strangers -, the profile photo display ends up making the interface more friendly within groups.
According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the new feature is in an alpha stage of development and cannot be activated by the beta audience. Even so, the codes make it very clear that the change cannot be reversed when released publicly.
That is, profile photos in groups is an imposing feature. For now, it is not yet possible to know when the novelty will be released to the public beta on Android.
What did you think of the change? Is she useful? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.