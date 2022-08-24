When does “Blonde”, a biopic of Marilyn Monroe with Ana de Armas, debut on Netflix?

“Blonde” was inspired by the book by Joyce Carol Oates, and has Andrew Dominik as the director of the project.

“Blonde” is certainly already one of the most anticipated Netflix movies of the year, even more so after the release of its first previews that show Ana de Armas (“Hidden Agent”) characterized as Marilyn Monroe. The similarity was so great that it was possible to confuse the two personalities, and it has already earned some praise for the biopic.

The work is based on the homonymous book written by Joyce Carol Oatesand it is a speculation of the life of Norma Jeane Mortenson (weapons) until it becomes a sex symbolactress and model marylin monroein the 1950s and 60s. A reimagined story of the star’s private life.

The film is a fictionalized portrait of her life, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture. oates said he saw a cut and called the feature “amazing, brilliant” and “very disturbing”. Saying it’s “a totally feminist interpretation”.

According to the director Andrew Dominik (“The Man of the Mafia”), the filming of “Blonde” ended in July 2021 and the delay in the release is due to the editing. “I think I could have gone to Venice last year. It could have come out in last year’s fall crop, but… it took a while to deliver the final cut. All my movies take a while to put together”, he declared in a statement.

To complete the cast of the biopic, they joined together with Ana de Armas, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggiothe actress’ second husband; Xavier Samuelas Charlie Chaplin Jr.; Evan Williams as Edward G. Robinson; and Adrien Brodyin the role of Arthur Millerthe star’s third and final husband. sfor Paxton (“Aquamarine”) completes the cast as the Mrs. flynnthe housekeeper of Marilyn and responsible for finding her almost lifeless body in the bedroom.

After a delay, “Blonde” hits Netflix on September 28. Watch the trailer:

