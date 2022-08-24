Windows 11 2022: Microsoft simplifies update name

No name defined, next Windows 11 update will arrive in September

Microsoft is working to change and simplify the name of Windows 11 updates. This past Monday (22), a Twitter user named XenoPanther detected a small change in the Windows 11 2022 Update naming via Get Started.

Although Microsoft has not yet officially commented on the name change, the naming change could mean that space is reserved for the traditional name of the update or it could indicate that the company is indeed working to implement this change.

Over the course of history, Microsoft has made some adjustments to the names it gives to updates. A major patch in Windows 10 has come to be called the Creators Update, in addition to other titles like the Windows 10 May 2021 Update and, more recently, the Windows 10 21H2 moniker.

This is even the name given to updates since the release of Windows 11. However, it is speculated that the company may be about to make a new nomenclature change in order to make life easier for users.

Recently, Microsoft even studied the possibility of making updates to be named after animals and people. However, he chose to keep the patch through code and not through numbers or other nomenclatures.

Planning for upcoming updates

In general context, changing the name of Windows updates would make sense if Microsoft chose to release fewer updates per year. In this way, it would refer to the changes in the system, informing only the year in which they arrived on the device.

A recent report points out that Microsoft is looking for the best way to please users. That’s because the company gave up on the annual 23H2 update, scheduled to arrive in Windows 11 in 2023. Instead, it started releasing new features throughout the year.

These changes made by the company create speculation about the Windows release cycle. This is because the expectation is that they will adopt a release system every three years. That way, a new version of Windows would be available to users as early as 2024.

According to the company, a new update will be available for Windows 11 on September 20. Windows 11 22H2, or Windows 11 2022, will bring some improvements and news for users.







Via: The Verge