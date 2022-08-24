With Gabigol and Pedro Raúl, Tite surprises and points out 4 names in Brazilian football that can paint in the World Cup

Less than 100 days to go until the World Cup. With this, the anxiety also increases, but not only of the fans. That’s because, despite the fact that a large part of the Brazilian team is already closed, there are still some vacancies.

And one of them, according to Tite, is the center forward. Although Gabriel Jesus, who is having a great season at Arsenal, has great chances of being chosen, there would still be another vacancy, which could be with a Brazilian football player.

Tite quotes Gabi and Pedro Raúl

That’s because, in a CBF event, the coach talked about the matter, citing some strikers who can still paint in the Selection. Pedro and Gabigol, both from Flamengo, were mentioned, as was Pedro Raúl, top scorer for Goiás.

Tite also mentioned the experienced midfielder Éverton Ribeiro, also from Flamengo: “I have mentioned some names. Not only Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa, Everton Ribeiro, but we can also remember Pedro Raúl, from Goiás.”

The fact is that we will only be sure of the names present between the end of October and the beginning of November – the deadline for submitting the lists.