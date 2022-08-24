Xiaomi Mi Band 7 with R$ 190 discount on AliExpress; check out

Xiaomi smart bracelets are very popular in Brazil. The products deliver very functional and useful features for everyday life at an affordable price. That’s why the Mi Band 7 was popular with Brazilians.

The smart bracelet has a 1.6-inch AMOLED screen, which provides crisp, defined and bright colors. The smartband is an excellent tool for monitoring sports activities and health.

Mi Band 7 counts steps, calories burned during physical activity and distance covered. In the health part, she is able to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and sleep quality.

The smartband also has a stopwatch, alarm clock, timer and allows the user to change the track that is playing on the smartphone, view incoming calls and easily unlock your cell phone with simple commands.

The Mi Band 7 is R$190 off on AliExpress, but it’s for a limited time. In order not to miss this opportunity, just click on the link below and take advantage of this special condition.

CLICK HERE TO BUY!

Check out more offers:

AliExpress offers: several brands with special discounts

Offer! 10th Gen Kindle is 17% off for a limited time

Mobile phones on offer: Realme 9 Pro with BRL 640 off on AliExpress