“You can now sign pre-contract”; Flamengo agrees to pay BRL 200,000/month and prepares offer for Muricy’s ‘baby’

O Flamengo does not hide that he is very focused this season, especially because the good phase brought the possibility of lifting 3 cups still in 2022: Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro. The team geared up after the arrival of Dorival Júnior and has managed to surprise the opponents, even when choosing to use only the reserves.

The board recently brought in punctual reinforcements, further helping the technical committee to have interesting options and promote a rotation, but without losing quality. Last weekend, for example, against leader Palmeiras, Rubro-Negro got a draw, away from home, entering the field with several reserves.

Even with attention focused on the present, the board is not closed to the future, especially when it comes to the situation of some players, who can change their airs if they are not wanted to stay. After Marcos Braz said that the renewal had “given a cold”, the Mais Querido changed its mind and should make a proposal for one of the holders.

According to ESPN, it is wheeledwho has a contract only until the end of this season, that is, can now sign a pre-contract with any interested party, watching Atlético-MG, Internacional, Botafogo and Grêmio keep an eye out. However, due to the fact that he was getting very good consistency with Dorival, the board must make an offer for the full-back to remain in 2023.

As published by “Portal do Colorado”, the 30-year-old veteran currently earns around R$ 200,000 per month, but the figures could increase, even more so due to all this competition in the market. It is worth remembering that Rodinei has been with Flamengo since 2016, after a special request made by the then coach Muricy Ramalho.