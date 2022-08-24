“You can’t…” Vampeta ‘spices up’ controversy and puts Vítor Pereira in check by exposing a problem at Corinthians

Former player did not soften and came to ‘ask for the head’ of the Portuguese coach

Corinthians is about to start the fight for a spot in the finals of the Copa do Brasil. However, the work of Victor Pereira divides opinions and this Tuesday (23), an emphatic voice put in check the work of the Portuguese coach, in fact, the opinion is of those who know the ways of Parque São Jorge: Vampeta.

The former player and current commentator for Jovem Pan, made an analysis of the work of coaches who compete in the Brasileirão and was acid in relation to commander Alvinegro: “I honestly don’t like Vitor Pereira’s work. We talk about the squad, but Corinthians has important players, they could be playing better, they played well against Atlético-GO and three days later they save everyone again”, criticized Vampeta.

Vampeta is uncomfortable with Coringão’s lack of firepower, and believes that the problem is not a reflection of the squad that Vítor Pereira has on hand to work with: “I would send him away. Good bye. The work is not good, he has a good squad, an expensive squad. Fortaleza attacks, Atlético-GO attacks and Corinthians cannot attack”, he concluded.

Polemics and criticism aside, the Timão returns to the field this Wednesday (24), in the first duel against Fluminense for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã. For the Brasileirão, Corinthians’ next clash will take place on Monday (29), against Red Bull Bragantino, at Neo Química Arena.