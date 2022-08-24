Youtubers find body of 16-year-old missing for more than two weeks in the US

A group of elite divers, known for the YouTube channel “Adventures With Purpose”, found the body of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, this Sunday (21). The young woman’s disappearance puzzled California police for two weeks, but it took influencers just 35 minutes to solve the case.

On Tuesday, a statement posted to Facebook by the sheriff’s office confirmed the body’s identity, but the cause of death remains a mystery. “Today, an autopsy was performed on the deceased individual who was found in the Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Coroner identified the victim as 16-year-old Kiely Rodni of Truckee. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer their deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time.”said the post.

Divers said they found Rodni’s remains inside the car the young woman was driving at the time she disappeared. She was upside down, more than four meters deep inside a lake. Authorities explained that the lack of experience in water searches and the fact that the vehicle was in an unusual position may have hampered the officers’ investigation.

“We just found Kiely Rodni! Her car was upside down in just 14 feet of water. We confirmed that Kelly was in [do veículo]. The family has been notified.”, the team declared on its official Facebook profile. The young woman had last been seen at a graduation party of about 100 people.

Doug Bishop, one of the canal’s founders, revealed during a press conference that his team used sonar-equipped boats to carry out the searches. “We will be working with the authorities to share this knowledge in the coming days. It is always our mission to promote and share the techniques we use so that our purpose can help as many people as possible”, he said.

The group of divers became involved in the case after being hired by agencies to intensify the search for Kiely. “For security reasons, unfortunately I cannot disclose the names of the agencies we are serving. So please respect that as we respect the wishes of these agencies.”Bishop noted.

“Also take into account the fact that this is different from what we normally do as well. We do not specialize in open cases, we specialize in cold cases”, warned. To date, “Adventures With Purpose” has resolved 23 cold cases since the group began its search and recovery work in 2019, according to the official website. Watch the search video:

