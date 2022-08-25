10 movies that break the fourth wall

While it’s not that common, breaking the fourth wall isn’t a feature that appears every now and then in the movies. And, just like in the series, this metalinguistic game in which the characters seem to be aware that they are inside a film is a creative solution that gives a very special charm to the work. After all, it’s as if they were talking to the public and oblivious to the script they live.

And this game can be used for a variety of purposes. There are films that explore language to make fun, while others build their entire narrative from this interaction with the spectator, creating this kind of protagonist-narrator who describes and opines on everything that happens. Not to mention that complicity, especially with that villain who knows that his actions go beyond what the plot proposes.

And it’s because it’s such a rich resource that the fourth wall break attracts so much attention when it’s used and always generates a remarkable moment. So, remember some films that knew how to explore this mixture of film and reality very well and turned the audience into an active part of the story.

10. Persuasion

The adaptation of Jane Austen’s book arrived at Netflix with a very interesting proposal by using metalanguage to transform the protagonist into a narrator of the story. The plot of the young woman who gave up her true love to marry another man under the influence of her father gains lighter contours thanks to the interventions of Anne (Dakota Johnson) throughout the narrative.

More than being this character who opines on events, she is almost like someone who has read the book and is preparing the viewer for what will happen. And that allows her to bring witty and even funny comments when narrating the romantic drama she is in.

9. Deadpool

Deadpool it was the film that introduced a whole new audience to how cinema can play with the limits of its script and bring in characters who know they not only know they are part of a story but make fun of it. And, in the case of the mutant mercenary, he does it even in an exaggerated way, laughing at his own script and making fun of the studio, the superhero stories and even the actor.

This is a characteristic that the character already brought from the comics, but that gained much more notoriety on the big screen. The breaking of the fourth wall in Deadpool is so big that the movie depends on it for its plot to work.

8. Monty Python in Search of the Holy Grail

It is obvious that the masters of comedy were already exploring metalanguage long before the resource became popular among major productions. In 1975, in the fantastic In Search of the Holy Grailthe Monty Python people already interrupted scenes to complain that a joke was too bad and even brought in the humor police to interdict an entire sequence that was not pleasing the public, taking the story in new directions.

7. Psychosis

But it’s not just in comedy and sugar water romance that this metalanguage resource works in cinema. In fact, horror and thriller films also make great use of this interaction between character and audience, making the knowledge that he is being seen by the audience only makes it all the more tense.

And, in 1960, the genius Alfred Hitchcock uses this solution in the final seconds of Psychosis to expose just how disturbed Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) is. In custody at the police station, we follow the narration of his mother talking about her beloved and dear son and how he would never be able to hurt a fly — and, at that moment, the character looks not at the camera, at the audience and brings a brief and cynical smile that takes us straight into the psychopath’s mind. He is simple and very disturbing.

6. A Clockwork Orange

Likewise, Stanley Kubrick also uses this direct look at the viewer to cause discomfort in the opening seconds of A Clockwork Orange. In this case, there’s no smile to crown the moment, just a long, drawn-out stare from Alex (Malcolm McDowell) to the audience.

In fact, it’s only 20 seconds, but it’s something that causes such a nuisance that it feels like long minutes and creates the feeling that Kubrick expected from the start. After all, soon after, he opens the camera and we see that the whole environment manages to be even more disturbing than that.

5. Enjoying Life Adoidado

Coming back to breaking the fourth wall of good, we have the classic from the Afternoon Session, Enjoying Life Adoidado. Maybe younger generations have no idea what we’re talking about, but the John Hughes film is a landmark of the 1980s and 1990s not only for the story, soundtrack and charisma of its characters, but for making Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick ) was like a friend of ours who talked to us while cutting class.

So much so that he looks at the camera several times and even invites us to accompany him on this “day off”, which creates both this empathy with the protagonist and also involves us in his plot.

In addition, there is the old theory that Enjoying Life Adoidado it’s about Cameron’s (Alan Ruck) psychiatric problems and that Ferris is just his delusion. So the character’s interactions with the camera would be another sign of that.

4. American Psychopath

Still in this model of talking to the spectator, american psychopath breaks the fourth wall by making its protagonist Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) that conscious narrator. As the film unfolds, he goes on describing the situation and giving his point of view on the events and always addressing the audience, in that tone of complicity — which is quite scary.

So what we have is a nice tour of this psychopath’s mind. From these interactions, it is as if he opens himself up to the spectator, who starts to understand how the character’s head works. At the same time, we realize that this crazy person sees us as an equal.

3. Fight Club

Fight Club follows the same model as american psychopath, with this narrator protagonist who talks to us and gives his opinion about some characters. And that’s especially important when he starts talking about the mysterious Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt), as it allows us both to get closer to this character and also to understand what this Edward Norton narrator thinks about all this – which has absurd relevance. at the end of the story.

2. The Big Bet

The metalanguage is one of the characteristics of director Adam McKay, who bets on a very agile editing and with characters that interact not only with each other, but with the various elements that he plays on stage — all this to place the viewer within the flood of information he usually throws into his plots.

This is very clear in The big bet, a film that talks about the crisis caused by the housing bubble in 2016, and that uses breaking the fourth wall to explain concepts that, at first, may seem confusing to those who are not used to the language of the market. So what he does is open some parenthesis in the story so that the characters and also some celebrities explain what the concepts are that they are addressing at that moment.

It’s the kind of risky solution that could turn the movie into a Telecourse 2000 big budget, but it works very well.

1. The Wolf of Wall Street

In the wolf of Wall Street, the always excellent Martin Scorsese plays with language so that people can get to know his protagonist better. The idea is to show how much Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) is this successful, extremely confident and charismatic businessman. And there’s no more ideal way to get people to like this crook than by making us his friend.

Thus, he is always talking to the public and telling secrets or even narrating some events on screen, giving his point of view for all that. It’s the most classic use of breaking the fourth wall, but it works by fulfilling its role of putting us side by side with the protagonist and within his schemes.