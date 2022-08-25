20 professions that are at risk of being extinct in Brazil; see list

The job market is constantly evolving, directly affecting the way society organizes itself in the professional field. Like this new professions appear, others are losing strength and are no longer essential.

The digital and technological revolution plays an important role in this new scenario that is unfolding, as many people have been replaced by machines over the years. For those who didn’t know, the simple act of waking up was once the function of someone, who lost space for the creation of the alarm clock.

With the renewal of the labor market, it is also common to have other areas on the rise, which contributes to the organic functioning of the labor market, which is always in constant evolution.

20 professions that may cease to exist in Brazil

Below is a list of professions that, according to experts, are at risk of becoming extinct in Brazil. Watch:

Archivist; Librarian; Insurance Brokers; Risk Analyst; Digitizer; Recruiter; Airplane pilot; clerk; Production line feeder; Secretary; office assistant; Janitor; Vigilant; Counter; Supermarket cashier; Seller; Legal assistent; Cartographer; Credit analyst; Loan Analyst.

Another important point has to do with hiring under the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT). The forecast is that in the future they will become smaller and smaller, with companies focusing more on freelance professionals rather than hiring someone for a longer period.

Which professions are worth investing in in the future?

The Covid-19 pandemic showed the world that the work-from-home model can also work. In addition, the evolution of services and functions through technology has never been more necessary than during the health crisis.

So, on the opposite side, in the list of professions of the future, most of them are associated with the digital realm. See some of them below: