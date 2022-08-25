5 great series for those who like Grimm

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Police series are among the favorites of viewers who enjoy good stories and engaging scenes. The Grimm production is an example of quick audience acquisition and was a great success between 2011 and 2017, being acclaimed to this day. Grimm is a mixture of crime and horror series, in which a detective is responsible for maintaining order between mythological beings and humanity. For fans of the genre, we have prepared a list of series similar to Grimm. Check out:

All About House of The Dragon Dragons

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This crime series captivates the viewer from the very first episode with its scenes loaded with comedy and action. A Brooklyn police team must band together despite the differences between members. Detective Peralta with his immature way, guarantees good laughs during the episodes.

Under the Dome

The series is based on the novel by Stephen King, the same writer of ‘It-A Thing’. Under the Dome shows the fictional town of Chester’s Mill that are isolated from the world, as they literally live in a bubble, in which an invisible dome surrounds them.

People of Earth

This series shows a journalist looking for a topic for a new story and he decides to write about a therapy group for people abducted by aliens. But as the sessions progress, the reporter begins to believe that he too has been abducted. (synopsis via cinema10)

Get ready! The Boys have excellent news for fans

Image: UFO Magazine

Lisey’s Story

Disturbing events hit Lisey’s routine, causing her to grieve in a frightening way, with several memories of her marriage to Scott. Because of the trauma, she ended up blocking it from her mind and turning the small memories into something painful.

La Treve

Still reeling from a great loss, a police investigator returns to his sleepy hometown and finds himself embroiled in a mysterious murder case.