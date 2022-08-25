5 reasons to watch the Netflix thriller series

Netflix launched its new thriller series on August 19th. Entitled echoes, the production tells the story of two twin sisters, Lina and Gina, who change identities in secret since they were little. All goes well in their lives, when suddenly Leni mysteriously disappears without leaving any clues.

With a script full of mysteries, the series has the potential to win over the fans of the genre. With that in mind, the Canaltech listed five reasons why the Netflix thriller series is worth watching. Check it out below.

5- Suspense from start to finish

Written and directed by Vanessa Gazy, the production has a script filled with suspense and holds the viewer’s attention from the beginning. In the first episode, the audience is already introduced to Leni’s disappearance and realizes that there is something more behind it, as some clues were being left.

Still not understanding that it is something real or supernatural, the viewer is stuck in the plot and wanting to know more about the story.



Photo: Playback / Netflix / Canaltech

And it is worth remembering that despite being a totally fictional work, the series addresses a not-so-unusual subject in society, after all, it is not uncommon to see twins who switch places either for mischief or for other more serious reasons.

4- Female production

It is not difficult to see that most films and series still have a male role in production and direction. In Michelle Monaghan this changes a little, as the series was created by a woman; Vanessa Gazy from the series welcome to eden.

The Australian writer has already been nominated for the Australian Director’s Guild and Australian Writers Guild awards and had her short film highway screened internationally at the BFI London Film Festival and the Palm Springs Shortfest.

3- Experienced producers

It’s not just Vanessa that deserves to be highlighted. This because echoes has Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples as producers. Both have experience in the role and Yorkey had previously worked with Netflix on the series. 13 Reasons Why.

2- Weight cast

If behind the camera the team has the potential to do a good job, in front of it, the team doesn’t disappoint either. The cast is formed by Michelle Monaghan who began her career in Young Americans and participated in Mission Impossiblefrom 2018.

Besides her, there is Matt Bomer who, among other works, participated in The Normal Heart, in which his work was acclaimed and took home a Golden Globe. Daniel Sunjata completes the cast, who has participated in series such as Grey’s Anatomy and Law & OrderMichael O’Neill de Bates MotelAli Stroker from ozarkbetween others.

1- Short series

The first season of Echoes only has seven episodes averaging 40 minutes long each, which is great for those who want to binge-watch. Each episode leaves a mystery in the air, stimulating the viewer to see the next one.

It is worth remembering that the production is Netflix original and has not yet been confirmed for the second season, but if it depends on the fans it will be produced soon.

echoes is available on Netflix.

