Having been launched in Brazil for over a year, the streaming platform HBO Max is now recognized by many as one of the best available. And with that, of course, it ends up having a great selection of good films in its catalogue.

Interestingly, much of this is not only due to the fact that recent films were released quickly on the platform, but also to the fact that old projects that ended up conquering the public can also be watched. In this sense, we then selected 7 of them mixing recent and older productions in a single list.

Check out below 7 good movies to watch today on HBO Max

Batman

Batman (The Batman, in the original) follows Bruce Wayne’s (Robert Pattinson) second year as Gotham’s hero, striking fear into the hearts of the dark city’s criminals. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – among the district’s corrupt network of officials and key figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens.

During one of his investigations, Bruce ends up involving himself and Gordon in a game of cat and mouse, as he investigates a series of sadistic machinations in a trail of cryptic clues laid down by the villainous Riddler.

When the job ends up leading him to uncover a wave of corruption that involves his family’s name, jeopardizing his own integrity and the memories he had of his father, Thomas Wayne, evidence begins to come closer to home, needing, Batman, forge new relationships to unmask the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

King Richard: Creating Champions

Richard Williams , who had no tennis experience, overcame tremendous difficulties, skepticism, and her own troubled past to create two of the sport’s finest players. When your daughters – Venus and Serena Williams – they were four years old, Richard Williams designed a 78-page plan for their professional tennis careers.

He started giving them tennis lessons and the girls learned the sport on public fields, cracked and rugged in Comptom, allegedly after his father fought with young people who were not fans of the sport and would not leave the court free. The Williams sisters became the two best tennis players in history, with serene being the best, with 23 tournament victories Gland Slam. Venus Williams won 7 titles from the same tournament.

Those Who Wish Me Death

Those Who Wish Me Death accompanies Hannah (Angelina Jolie), one of the firefighters’ specialists who is trained to parachute into the flames. Located in an isolated fire tower, she is still recovering from a failed mission when she finds Connor (Finn Little)a 12 year old boy.

Traumatized and on the run, plus being pursued by two killers (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen), Hannah and Connor you have to run away from your hunters and the wild fire around you.

The Man Who Changed The Game

Based on real facts, The Man Who Changed the Game follows the story of Billy Beane (Brad Pitt)manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team during the 2002 season. The same finds himself in a situation where he needs to gather a good squad, but doesn’t have enough budget to have chances in the sport.

So, forced to reinvent the team, he strikes up an unlikely partnership with Peter Brand. (jonah hill), in which it bargains for rejected players, and develops sophisticated analysis software to be able to assemble a quality squad without having to spend a lot. Billy Beane managed to revolutionize the sport by placing the Oakland Athletics among the top baseball teams for the year in question.

Catch Me If You Can