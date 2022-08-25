Having been launched in Brazil for over a year, the streaming platform HBO Max is now recognized by many as one of the best available. And with that, of course, it ends up having a great selection of good films in its catalogue.
Interestingly, much of this is not only due to the fact that recent films were released quickly on the platform, but also to the fact that old projects that ended up conquering the public can also be watched. In this sense, we then selected 7 of them mixing recent and older productions in a single list.
Check out below 7 good movies to watch today on HBO Max
Batman
Batman (The Batman, in the original) follows Bruce Wayne’s (Robert Pattinson) second year as Gotham’s hero, striking fear into the hearts of the dark city’s criminals. With only a few trusted allies – Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis) and Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) – among the district’s corrupt network of officials and key figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens.
During one of his investigations, Bruce ends up involving himself and Gordon in a game of cat and mouse, as he investigates a series of sadistic machinations in a trail of cryptic clues laid down by the villainous Riddler.
When the job ends up leading him to uncover a wave of corruption that involves his family’s name, jeopardizing his own integrity and the memories he had of his father, Thomas Wayne, evidence begins to come closer to home, needing, Batman, forge new relationships to unmask the culprit and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.
King Richard: Creating Champions
Richard Williams , who had no tennis experience, overcame tremendous difficulties, skepticism, and her own troubled past to create two of the sport’s finest players. When your daughters – Venus and Serena Williams – they were four years old, Richard Williams designed a 78-page plan for their professional tennis careers.
He started giving them tennis lessons and the girls learned the sport on public fields, cracked and rugged in Comptom, allegedly after his father fought with young people who were not fans of the sport and would not leave the court free. The Williams sisters became the two best tennis players in history, with serene being the best, with 23 tournament victories Gland Slam. Venus Williams won 7 titles from the same tournament.
Those Who Wish Me Death
Those Who Wish Me Death accompanies Hannah (Angelina Jolie), one of the firefighters’ specialists who is trained to parachute into the flames. Located in an isolated fire tower, she is still recovering from a failed mission when she finds Connor (Finn Little)a 12 year old boy.
Traumatized and on the run, plus being pursued by two killers (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen), Hannah and Connor you have to run away from your hunters and the wild fire around you.
The Man Who Changed The Game
Based on real facts, The Man Who Changed the Game follows the story of Billy Beane (Brad Pitt)manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team during the 2002 season. The same finds himself in a situation where he needs to gather a good squad, but doesn’t have enough budget to have chances in the sport.
So, forced to reinvent the team, he strikes up an unlikely partnership with Peter Brand. (jonah hill), in which it bargains for rejected players, and develops sophisticated analysis software to be able to assemble a quality squad without having to spend a lot. Billy Beane managed to revolutionize the sport by placing the Oakland Athletics among the top baseball teams for the year in question.
Catch Me If You Can
Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) was once a doctor, lawyer and co-pilot, all at the age of 18. A master of the art of disguise, he uses his skills to live life as he wants and practice millionaire scams, which make him the most successful bank robber in US history at just 17 years old. But on his trail is FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks), who uses every means at his disposal to find and capture him.
the vulture
Facing difficulties in getting a formal job, young Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) decides to enter the bustling underworld of independent criminal journalism in Los Angeles. The formula is to chase after shocking crimes and accidents, record everything and sell the story to interested vehicles.
The Imitation Game
During World War II, the British government assembles a team that aims to break the Enigma, the famous code that the Germans use to send messages to submarines. One of its members is Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch), a 27-year-old strictly logical and work-oriented mathematician who has problems relating to just about everyone around him.
It doesn’t take long for Turing, despite his intransigence, to lead the team. His big project is to build a machine that allows analyzing all the coding possibilities of Enigma in just 18 hours, so that the British know the orders sent before they are executed. However, for the project to succeed, Turing will have to learn to work as a team and has Joan Clarke (Keira Knightley) his great supporter.
Also check:
Wandinha: Series gets new images and news about its plot
Don’t forget to follow all the daily news about movies, series and games of geek journey. Take the opportunity to like our page on Facebookin addition to following us on twitter, Instagram and also in Google News.