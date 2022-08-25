ABC will not pay a fine of BRL 500,000 and striker is out of confrontation with Paysandu – 08/24/2022 – News

ABC will not count on forward Henan for the match against Paysandu, this Saturday (27), in Belém. The reason is that the club will not pay the fine provided for in the contract for the striker, loaned by the team from Pará, to face his former club. Coach Fernando Marchiori has already said that he will not count on the striker.

Renne Carvalho Henan is the top scorer of the ABC

The inclusion of a fine in case the player acts against his former club is a common practice in Brazilian football. Recently, at the 2020 Brasileirão, an Internacional fan paid R$ 1 million so that Rodinei, on loan from Flamengo, could play in a decisive game against the red-black. The side was sent off in the match.

To count on Henan, ABC would need to pay BRL 500,000 per match. If the athlete was used in the two games of the quadrangular, ABC would need to pay R$ 1 million to the Boogeyman. Due to the financial reality of the club, the possibility does not exist.

With the embezzlement, Marchiori has not yet given clues about how ABC will enter the field against the team from Pará. Jefinho and Eron are the specialist reserves in the role, but also the chance that Wallyson will play more centrally and that the club will play with three speed players.

On Tuesday’s Tribuna Esporte (23), Ricardo Silva, Itamar Ciríaco, Ícaro Carvalho and Lucas Costa commented on the possibility.

Watch: