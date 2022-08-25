Adam Driver is Professor of Hitler Studies at Netflix

Netflix released this Thursday (25) the white noise teaser. In the plot, which is based on the eponymous work by Don DeLillo, Adam Driver has the responsibility of playing a professor about the study of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) at a liberal arts college.

However, the first preview of the Netflix original film did not emphasize Jack Gladney’s (Adam Driver) stance. The White Noise teaser shows the protagonist’s family in danger. In their city in the suburbs, they have to deal with an air poisoning.

Jack, Babette (Greta Gerwig) and the kids are all in danger. The city is entirely affected by the arrival of chemical waste. Amidst the chaos, Adam Driver’s character must evaluate the best strategy to avoid dying in this unbalanced place.

White Noise marks the resumption of the partnership between Driver and Noah Baumbach. The duo was successful in the director’s latest film: Marriage Story (2019). But instead of opposite Scarlett Johansson, the professor’s interpreter on the study of Hitler will act alongside Greta Gerwig (writer of Lady Bird: Time to Fly).

Directed by Noah Baumbach, the new Netflix drama also stars Raffey Cassidy, Alessandro Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lars Eidinger, Don Cheadle and André Benjamin, better known as André 3000 of the rapper duo Outkast, in the cast.

Since the release of the eponymous book in 1985, White Noise has never been adapted for the film industry. The film does not yet have a release date on Netflix. Watch the teaser for the drama with Driver and Greta below: