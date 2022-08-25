Advance TV quotas, late electricity bill, legal fights… John Textor lists mishaps at the beginning of SAF Botafogo: ‘It’s very challenging’

O Botafogo was one of the first big clubs to transform into SAF, alongside Cruzeiro, but the club still suffers from old problems. In live with independent media alvinegra on “Canal do TF”, the American businessman listed several mishaps he had to deal with in the first few weeks, which ends up delaying the planning in relation to football.

– What has been most challenging is the SAF itself. It’s not about politics, it’s about legislation. I’m going to say a few things that I think fans still don’t know about the challenges of running the SAF. SAF was created for the company to manage the football club, protecting itself from the past, with new investments to move the club forward, that’s the idea of ​​SAF. A lot of the time I would like to spend talking about football, structure, stadium, I spend sometimes with lawyers… – began Textor.

– The first thing that happened to us: a company that sponsored the Nilton Santos Stadium with the old club went to court so that the brands remained exposed even before our first game. The club had to resolve this in court in the first week. The judge looked at the contract, did not recognize the new legislation, the SAF, and then we had a problem, and that was in the first week.

John Textor also reported that he had to pay an electricity bill that was in arrears from the Lonier Space and who did not receive the money from the TV quotaswhich were anticipated by previous managements, in the middle of the transfer window.

– A few weeks later the power company went to Lonier Space and showed that they had a bill from four years ago that had not been paid, and if we didn’t pay immediately that afternoon the light would be turned off that same day, in the middle of training. And it gets worse… – Textor continued:

– We spend a lot of money on expenses, players, and the big income we have comes from TV quotas. A few weeks ago, in the middle of the window, when we needed the money to pay people, I was notified that a few years ago one of the former presidents anticipated TV revenues to pay expenses. A promoter of Government Federal went to court and took all the money, Globe couldn’t pay us anything, and that was all in the middle of the transfer window.

Textor said that representatives of Botafogo had to go to Brasília to negotiate with the Federal Government and asked for help from the political sphere.

– The Federal Government should not invite foreign investors to participate in the SAF if the same Federal Government attacks the club and its revenues and does not really honor the SAF. I’m happy to say that Federal Government folks helped us deal with this. We have constant problems with judges, prosecutors, energy companies… It’s new legislation, people don’t understand. I need the politicians to help us, in the sense of protecting this law that was so good for Brazil. I don’t have to spend so much time in court, with lawyers, just trying to run a football club,” John concluded.