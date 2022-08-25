Afternoon Session 7/25/2022 – No Reservations

In the Afternoon Session of this Monday, 07/25, Globo shows the film No Reservations (2007), which has a total original duration of 1h44.

Check out the synopsis: Kate Armstrong is the chef of a sophisticated Manhattan restaurant. She takes her job very seriously, which makes people around her intimidate with her way. Her perfectionist nature is put to the test when Nick is hired, a lively sous-chef who tries to cheer everyone up in the kitchen and enjoys listening to opera while he works. At the same time, Kate has to deal with the sudden arrival of Zoe, her nine-year-old niece, who feels out of place in her aunt’s routine.

More information about the Afternoon Session movie

Original Title No Reservations

continues after advertising

Cast: Abigail Breslin, Patricia Clarkson, Aaron Eckhart, Brian Obyrne, Lily Rabe, Jenny Wade, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Voice actors: Kate:Mabel Cezar / Nick:Dario De Castro/ Zoe:Bruna Laynes/ Paula:Izabel Lira/ Leah: Fabíola Martins/ Sena:Alexandre Moreno/ Bernadette:Priscila Amorim/ Bob:Duda Espinoza/ Therapist: Samir Murad/ Christine: Iara Riça/ School Director:Rita Lopes/ Mario:Carlos Seidl

Directed by: Scott Hicks

Nationality: American

Genre: Drama

TV Rating: Free for all audiences

Box office: $92.6 million

Trailer:

A Sessão da Tarde airs right after another chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, starting at 3:30 pm (Brasilia time), on the Globo screen.