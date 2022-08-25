Ajax coach goes public and talks about Antony’s departure to Manchester United

Close to agreeing with Manchester United, the striker Antony did not even enter the field in the victory of the ajax on Sparta Rotterdam, last Sunday (21). The fact that he was watching the Red Devils win over Liverpool last Monday (22) has fans more excited, and things seem to be heading towards a happy ending.

However, that’s not what the Ajax coach said, Alfred Schreuderin a press conference held this Thursday (25): “Antony is not training with the group, but I see him every day. Nothing has changed since last Sunday. We don’t have a deadline. But I’m assuming Antony will stay. He has a contract at Ajax.”

Ajax returns to the field this Sunday (28), away from home, against Utrecht, and the expectation is whether Antony will be used or not. The Dutch team is in the Champions League, being placed together with Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers in Group A. Manchester United will only play in the Europa League.

See Antony’s numbers with the Ajax shirt

In 82 matches played since the 2020-21 season, Antony has scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists. At 22, he has gained space in the Brazilian national team since last year, having scored against Venezuela in 2021 and against Paraguay in 2022, qualifying himself as one of the names that should be called up for the World Cup. .