almost 2,000 in the areas of IT and telecommunications

The technology market is hot all over the world, a trend that has also reached Brazil. This week, a total of 1,849 job vacancies are open to professionals in the field of computing, IT and telecommunicationsall for home office.

Opportunities are for positions such as: Deployment Consultant, Product Design, Data Science, CGI Artist, Technical Support Analyst, Front End Developer, Back End Developer, Systems Supervisor, Web and Mobile Developer, CX Analyst, Programmer, Support to the Customer and much more.

Most positions will be occupied by candidates with technical or higher education, and experience in the area may be required. In addition to the salary, some companies offer benefits such as:

Health care

Dental care

bonus per result

food stamp

Transportation vouchers

How to register your CV?

These and other job openings were published on the InfoJobs website, where the candidate can find all the information they are looking for. After reading the ad carefully, simply register your CV at this link, free of charge. Okay, just wait for the company to return.

Don’t waste time: these positions can be filled at any time, without any notice.