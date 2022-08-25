Almost half of smartphones sold in Latin America are from Samsung

According to the latest market analysis data from Counterpoint Researcha Samsung increased its leadership in terms of total smartphone sales volume in Latin America between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022.

The South Korean giant’s market share went from 34.8% for 43.5%. Almost half of smartphones sold in Latin America belong to Samsung, a player with a much more varied menu, filling different price ranges, when compared to Apple, for example, which in Latin America has only 4.9% of market share.

Globally, Samsung and Apple occupy, respectively, the first and second position among the companies that sell the most smartphones.

In the second position, among the smartphone sales leaders in Latin America, appears the Motorola, which suffered a drop in relation to the same period last year, leaving 20.9% for 19.6%. Xiaomi follows soon after (it went from 10.7% to 14%), the aforementioned Apple (it jumped from 3.6% to 4.9%) and Oppo (it dropped from 3% to 2.2%). Other manufacturers represent 15.7% of the competitive share of the smartphone market.

In addition to remaining the region’s leader in sales volume, Samsung was the only one that managed to make a representative market percentage jump between the period analyzed in 2021 and 2022.

In the case of the deputy leader, Motorola, Counterpoint Research points out that the shortage of supplies impacted Motorola’s shipments during much of the first quarter of 2022. Starting in the second quarter, the company increased shipments and launched low-price models. in the region, which led to higher sales despite slower consumer demand.

It is also interesting to observe the retraction of the “others” category between 2021 and 2022. The share of less expressive manufacturers in sales went from 27% in the second quarter of 2021 to 15.7% in the same period of 2022. Counterpoint Research highlights that more aggressive actions by larger players, such as promotions, explain this unfavorable moment to other competitors in the smartphone market.