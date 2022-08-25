America meets the fans’ request and opens a sector for the classic with Atlético

photo: Moor Panda / America America opened three doors of Independencia for each crowd After complaints from fans on social networks, America decided to open another sector for the classic with Atltico. This Tuesday, the club announced that port 6 of Independência will also be open to the public.

The Americans will still be able to follow the match at gates 3 and 4 (Pitangui). Tickets cost BRL 100 for the whole ticket and BRL 50 for a half ticket. Port 4, which is the Vip Pitangui Sector, is exclusive to the VIP members of America and tickets are not sold. The sale normally starts with the other sizes this Thursday, with the same benefits of discounts and double access for members.

When publicizing the opening of port 6, the club alviverde highlighted the care taken in isolating access to the parapet of port 8, which is just above, with the intention of increasing the safety of Coelho fans.

“One of the concerns of America’s board was to isolate the access to the parapet of Porto 8 to guarantee the safety of the fans, since above they will have the presence of the opposing fans. “, he informed.

America is in the ninth position of the Brazilian Championship, with 31 points, and can cheat on rival Atltico in case of victory. With 35 points, Galo is in seventh place and wants to win again to chase the top six.

The teams will face each other on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Independência, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Online sales for home fans are available on this site.

Know details of ticket sales for America x Atltico

America FC fans

Port 3 (Special Pitangui Sector): BRL 100.00/BRL 50.00 (half)

Port 6 (Mine Special Sector): BRL 100.00/BRL 50.00 (half)

Porto 4 (Vip Pitangui Sector): no sale (sector intended for VIP members from America)

visiting crowd

Port 02 (Ismnia Special Sector): BRL 100.00/BRL 50.00

Porto 08 (Mines Visitor Chair): R$ 80.00/R$ 40.00

Porto 10 (Ismnia Visitor Chair): R$ 80.00/R$ 40.00

Notes for member discounts:

– Scio VIP – 90% discount on the purchase of 1 full and 1 half.

– American/Family Member – 70% discount on the purchase of 1 full and 1 half.

– Scio Jovem – 50% discount on the purchase of 1 full and 1 half.

– Amrica FC member will be entitled to Double Access.

– Online sales for visiting fans can only be done via PIX.

Addresses of points of sale:

America’s Official Store – Av. dos Andradas, nº 3000, G1 floor of Boulevard Shopping, Santa Efignia neighborhood, BH/MG. (Onda Verde do Amrica supporter-members only).

Independencia Stadium – Pitangui Ticket Office – Rua Pitangui, nº 3230, Horto neighborhood, BH/MG. (Only tickets for Torcida do América in general).

Independencia Stadium – Ismnia Ticket Office – Rua Pitangui, nº 3230, Horto neighborhood, BH/MG. (Only open on the day of the game for ticket sales by visiting fans).

Clube Labareda – Av. Portugal, 4020 – Itapo, Belo Horizonte – MG, 31710-400 (Visitor Fans tickets only).

Physical sales hours:

Loja do America (SALE ONLY TO SCIO-TORCEDOR DO AMRICA)

25/08/2022 from 10 am to 10 pm.

26/08/2022 from 10 am to 10 pm.

independence

Pitangui Ticket Office (SALE TO FANS OF AMERICA)

08/27/2022 from 10 am to 5 pm

08/28/2022 from 10 am to 5 pm

Ismnia Ticket Office (SALE FOR VISITORS FANS ONLY)

08/28/2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.

Clube Labareda (SALE FOR VISITORS FANS ONLY)

08/26/2022 from 10 am to 5 pm.

HALF ENTRANCE – only one half-price ticket per document is sold, upon presentation of the documents required at the time of purchase and at the entrance to the stadium:

For students: Identity Card and Student ID.

For over 60 and under 12: Identity Card or Birth Certificate.

Opening time for access to the Stadium: 2 pm (Brasilia time)

Closing time for access to the Stadium: 5:15 pm (Brasilia time)

Withdrawal of children’s gratuities:

The collection of children’s gratuities guaranteed by law will be carried out at the Amrica FC Administrative Headquarters (Av. dos Andradas, nº 3000, G1 floor of Boulevard Shopping, Santa Efignia neighborhood, BH/MG) on Monday) from 10 am to 10 pm, at Estdio Independência – Pitangui Ticket Office (Rua Pitangui, nº 3.230, Horto neighborhood, BH/MG) on August 27 and 28 from 10 am to 3 pm, and at Clube Labareda, on 8.26 from 10 am at 5:00 pm for visiting fans, according to procedures determined by public authorities.

The withdrawal can only be made by the parent or legal guardian of the minor under 12 years old, upon presentation of the parent/guardian’s identity document and the minor’s identity document or birth certificate. (Original Document or Authenticated Copy)

Attention; It is mandatory that the document of the minor under 12 has the minor’s CPF

It is mandatory to carry a valid ticket for the same sector as the gratuity to be withdrawn.

The withdrawal of the gratuity is exclusive to children under 12 years of age, therefore not applying to people over 60 years of age or PCD and their companions.

CONDITIONS FOR ACCESS TO THE STUDIO DETERMINED BY ORDINANCE SMSA/SUS-BH No. 0332/2021:

I declare that I am aware of the following information, notably that I will have access to the stadium only upon compliance with the following CONDITIONS:

Present the Onda Verde card or ticket (voucher) in digital format on the smartphone.

Present identification document;

The Onda Verde card guarantees Double Access only through the indicated port;

The ticket voucher gives access only through the indicated port and only once.