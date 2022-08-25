Angelina Jolie reports having been physically and verbally assaulted by Brad Pitt on a plane, says magazine

Another tense chapter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce. According to information from the magazine Variety, the actress would have been responsible for reporting to an FBI agent that she would have been the victim of verbal and physical aggression by her partner. The crime would have happened during a plane trip by the Pitt-Jolie family.

According to the agent’s notes, Angelina claimed that she was taken to the back of the plane by Brad. There, he would have taken her by the shoulders and shouted:

– You’re fucking this family.

On the same flight, Angelina says she was physically assaulted, and that she hurt her elbow. She also reports that Pitt was drinking at the time, and that he threw beer at her.

Even with this testimony from Jolie, the FBI agent decided not to prosecute the actor criminally – which would have made her angry. In secrecy, she filed a lawsuit against the federal agency to obtain documents related to the investigation of the case. In the document, her name was changed to Mrs. Donate

Mrs. Doe has sought the information withheld by [vários] years in an effort to ensure that your children receive… care and… qualified advice to deal with the harm suffered… The information withheld by the DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of the harm. Persistent denial of this information to Ms. Doe… a victim of aggression – has undermined, and continues to hinder, your efforts to get your children ongoing care and necessary medical attention, and further undermined children in the family law system.

All the controversy surrounding this alleged fight on the plane had already been revealed in 2016. At the time, the information was that Brad would have fought with his son Maddox, after he intervened in a parental fight.

Pitt denied all the allegations in a statement sent to People.

He is emphatic that he has not reached the level of physical abuse, that no one has been physically assaulted. He didn’t hit his son in the face at all. He didn’t; he is emphatic about it. He got his hands on it, yes, because the confrontation was getting out of hand.



Shortly after the affair, Jolie and Brad divorced.