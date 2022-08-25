Anne Hathaway to Star in Harry Styles Fanfiction Adaptation

The Idea of ​​You will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Fan fiction culture spreads with impressive speed in Hollywood, after works like Fifty Shades of Gray and After became profitable movie franchises.

Now, Entertainment Weekly reports that Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada) will star in the adaptation of The Idea of ​​You, a book that serves as a fan fic by singer Harry Styles.

Hathaway will play Sophie, a 40-year-old single mother who cancels a trip with her 15-year-old daughter to go alone to the Coachella festival. There, she meets 24-year-old singer Hayes Campbell (a character inspired by Styles), and the two embark on a transformative romance.

An Amazon Prime Video Original

Michael Showalter (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) directs the film, which is adapted from Robinne Lee’s hugely successful 2017 book. The project will be an Amazon Prime Video original.

Filming for The Idea of ​​You begins in October, but a release date on Amazon Prime has yet to be announced.

