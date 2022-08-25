Barbie Ferreira announces that she will not return for the 3rd season of Euphoria

the third season of euphoria will not have the return of Barbie Ferreira, one of the highlights of the series in the role of Kat. The actress made a post on Instagram revealing that the second season was fired from her in the production of HBO.

“After four years of living this very special and enigmatic character that is Kat, I have to say a very sad goodbye. I hope many saw themselves in her as I saw myself and seeing her journey to who she is today has brought you joy. I put a lot of affection and love into her and I hope you guys felt it. I love you, Katherine Hernandez”, said Barbie Ferreira.

During the second season of the series, there were many rumors about the actress’s displeasure with the director and creator. Sam Levinson, which would have motivated its more discreet presence in the production. Nothing has been confirmed by HBO.

Based on an Israeli series of the same name, euphoria follows a group of high school students as they struggle to move through the worlds of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.

The list also includes Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, Sydney Sweeney, Algee Smith, Jacob Elordi, Austin Abrams, Eric Dane and Nika King. Joining the second season are Javon Walton and Dominic Fike.

euphoria is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also executive produces with Zendaya, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur and original creators Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit, Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon are executive producers, with Kenneth Yu, Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss and Julio Perez serving as co-producers.