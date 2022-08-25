Barbie Ferreira out of “Euphoria”: 8 controversies that may have made the actress leave

It’s sad news, but anyone who’s been following the “Euphoria” behind-the-scenes news closely isn’t exactly surprised. remember 8 controversies that may have taken Barbie Ferreira out of the series!

1. Fight with Sam Levinson

The main beef, which many people mentioned again on social networks, is the alleged fight between Barbie Ferreira and the creator of “Euphoria”, Sam Levinson. The gossip Instagram @deuxmoi was one of the first to cite the confusion, saying the pair were disagreeing with many views on the plot. “Barbie talked to him about it one day and even left the set. Afterwards, Sam cut several lines from her,” an insider said. According to more international vehicles, the exchange of barbs between Barbie and Levinson were constant and she would have left the recordings at least twice.

2. Character scenes have been reduced

Neither Sam nor Barbie has confirmed the fight rumors, but fans have noticed that Kat barely appeared in the Season 2 episodes. While in the 1st part we see a great evolution of the character, the last episodes hardly talk about her, reducing her to Maddy’s friend (Alexa Demie). Proof that Hernandez is very dear to fans is that one of Kat’s few scenes, in which she argues with imaginary toxic influencers, was one of the most talked about of the season.

3. Katie’s storyline was destroyed

Kat Hernandez not only disappeared from the series, but her story was destroyed. She goes from a woman who discovers her sexuality and confidence to a dull teenager in a relationship she doesn’t want to be in. Not to mention that her boyfriend, Ethan (Austin Abrams), was a nice person and Kat decides to break up with him, pretending that she has a brain tumor. Totally unexpected and outside of what we’re used to seeing in Kat’s behavior. Even sources from The Daily Beast claim that a sex scene of Hernandez was even cut from the final version.

4. Sam Levinson prefers “stars”

Also according to people interviewed by The Daily Beast, Sam Levinson tends to give preferences to some stars and their ideas for the plot, often ignoring what is mentioned by the public and the other members of the cast. Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, for example, worked as producer and writer, respectively, on episodes of the series and the special “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, which focuses solely on Jules’ story. Not to mention that “Euphoria” increasingly focuses on the plot of both. You can see that Sam really has his darlings, right?

5. Cast complained of sexualization

“Euphoria” caused controversy for dealing with sensitive subjects such as sex and drugs. The series also features many nude scenes, which even displeased the actors themselves. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie, said in an interview with the Independent that she asked for some scenes of the character not to be shirtless: “There are times when Cassie should be shirtless and I said to Sam, ‘I really don’t think that be needed here'”. Kat herself has also been reduced to the sexual aspects, with her domineering fantasies and services provided on the internet.

6. Overtime on the set of “Euphoria”

Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, vented to Thrillist about working overtime on the “Euphoria” set, saying the work was exhausting. “We shot the party scene for a week, so fast it was like hell. It was like being at a party you really didn’t want to be at. And you can’t wait to leave,” he said. Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi, also talked about the party scene, which opens Season 2: “We shot all night, started at 6pm and went until the sun came up at 5am. We were so tired and just trying to stay awake. “.

7. Ferreira was injured backstage

As if that wasn’t enough, production sources, who spoke to The Daily Beast, said it wasn’t just after the fights that Barbie Ferreira left the set. During the recording of the scene in the 4th episode, in which Cassie vomits in the bathtub, the actress would have hurt badly. “Ferreira needed help to leave, after slipping twice, reaching the point of twisting his ankle”, pointed out the informant.

8. Sam Levinson changed scenes on the fly

The actors arrived with the scenes memorized, but, at the time, the director altered great dialogues – making the atmosphere unstable. For Sydney Sweeney this was not a problem and the actress even spoke to Collider about this “incredible” feature of Sam. “If something didn’t feel right, he’d sit down with us and, right on cue, rewrite an entire scene.” On the other hand, some people did not enjoy the process. Extras, who shared their experience on social media, said that this increased working hours and that, for days, they worked 16 hours without help or food.