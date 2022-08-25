Base: Botafogo draws with Vasco at CEFAT for the Brazilian Under-17

In a busy classic, the Botafogo tied 1-1 with Vasco on Wednesday afternoon (24), at CEFAT, in Niterói, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship. Glorioso went to five points in Group B, occupying the seventh place.

Vasco took the lead in the 35th minute of the first half, with Estrella taking advantage of a cross from the right. Botafogo responded in the same way, five minutes into the final stage: after a cross from the right, Fabiano, with a header, left everything the same.

The alvinegra team, commanded by coach Lucas Batista, played with Victor Darub; Luis Octávio (Foguinho), Andrey (Gadu), Capixaba (Caio) and Pedro Wander; Bruno Macedo (Gabriel Justino), Kauê Leonardo and Bernardo Valim (Lucas Vargas); Fabiano, Potato (Oliver) and Beans.

Botafogo will play again for the Brazilian Under-17 Championship next Wednesday, when they face Fortaleza, at CT Ribamar Bezerra, in Maracanaú (CE). Before, Glorioso has a commitment for the State Under-17, against Resende, Saturday, at 1 pm, at CEFAT.