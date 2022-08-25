Behind the scenes: Durcesio says he indicated Zahavi’s name to Botafogo and made a special request to Textor to hire a ‘cheap’ midfielder

As is well known, the first transfer window of 2022 was very busy for the Botafogo because of the implementation of SAF, which “got off the ground” only in March. Open from January 19 to April 12, the period featured a suggestion or another from the club’s former management, led by the president Durcesio Mello.

Some of these “bits” were revealed by Durcesio himself in an interview with the premiere program of the podcast Glorious Connection on Tuesday night (24/8). According to the manager, the attacker Eran Zahaviat the time of the PSV, was his recommendation. The negotiation started, it dragged on, it got advanced, but it got stuck at the last minute and the player chose to go back to the Maccabi Tel Aviv.

– I gave it to him (John Textor) the name of Zahavi. Then he took it and sent the scout studying. It was my son who told me. And I just thought about Zahavi and he didn’t stop scoring and assisting – remembered.

Durcesio also revealed that the hiring of Luís Oyamamidfielder who had already stood out for Botafogo in the title campaign of Serie B of the Brasileirão 2021, was another indication. And he got his request answered quickly. The midfielder was bought from Mirasol and officially announced on March 25th.

– There was one that I told him and two days later he answered that it was Oyama. I love Oyama and he’s a good boy. Then I said: “Bring Oyama, cheap.” I had no money, otherwise I would have brought it from Mirassol. He even spoke like this: “The crowd comments a lot about this guy”. Two days later I met Mazzuco (soccer director) at Nilton Santos and he said: “Come here and I’ll introduce you to a guy”. It was Oyama who was arriving for a medical examination two, three days later. It was a quick deal and it came – said.

📺 Already follow @fogaonet on Instagram? In the same interview, Durcesio reveals Textor’s plans for Nilton Santos: