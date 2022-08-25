“Biggest collab in the history of the Internet”, says Luva about video with Khaby

Credit: Reproduction

This Monday (24), Glove de Pedreiro posted a video with Khaby Lame, the king of Tiktok. Once again, Iran stopped the internet. The post already has nearly 3 million likes on Instagram. In the recording, the two staged several scenes of everyday life and at the end of the day the Senegalese naturalized Italian expels Luva from home after hearing so much “receive”

On the night of the same day it was published, the Brazilian used his social networks to comment on another important achievement in his career. In live, Iran interacted with fans for approximately three minutes and was very happy with the latest events in his life, extolling the success of the video with Khaby.

“When the guy has faith in God, it’s gone. […] Today I dropped the biggest internet collab of all time!”

The Italian-Senegalese influencer has over 140 million followers on Tiktok and nearly 80 million on Instagram. He started to gain fame after his videos without any lines went viral.

Last week, Luva de Pedreiro and Khaby visited the Juventus CT facilities and were able to interact with Colombian midfielder Cuadrado. Outside the Training Center, Iran was treated like a celebrity, signing autographs and taking pictures.