Blake Lively: discover 10 perfect looks of the actress for everyday life | Fashion

if the actress Blake Lively is present, you can expect looks a captivating smile, a solar aura and, of course, incredible looks. One of the most fashionable names of the current generation, the artist has already become one of the most anticipated names of all editions of the MET Gala, always impressing with her magnificent lengths. But it’s not just the MET rugs that she impresses, no. Even Blake serves impeccable productions without having to summon great designers and productions. Want to see how? Below, we have separated 10 productions by the actress that are perfect to wear during the day and night, on any occasion. Come closer!

Creating contrasts in looks is always a bold move, but full of personality. Like Blake, bet on long, colorful dresses alongside basic pieces like the denim jacket.

If it got cold, and you don’t accept having to wait until mid-September to use that one flowery dress you bought, opt for it alongside a reinforced coat and, preferably in the same shade, creating a monochromatic look that is always a hit.

Okay, if your thing is to rock dresses regardless of the weather, how about helping to warm up the weather with a fresh yellow dress? It is impossible not to be the soul of any event by betting on the tone.

And yellow warms up even on cold days samehuh? Blake honors his sunny personality by betting on several looks with color, practically, from head to toe. It’s cold, or it’s (more) sunny.

Are you already aware that bows are one of the great trends of the moment? Who agrees with this is Blake Lively when wearing this red dress with the detail being the protagonist of the piece, perfect for that special date.

Show yourself more, and vibrate even more when it comes to color, is your mood for the expected date, do like Blake, and combine bag and shoes in a single color, making the dress (the one that makes you spend a good few minutes admiring yourself in the mirror) become the protagonist of the look.

Clippings are very welcome in any situation, including nighttime ones. And if you find fabrics full of personality with leather, forget it: you will be the owner of the party.

Blake doesn’t waste time, and is always looking for looks that can go from day to night. One of them is this one, composed of a pencil skirt, top, and blazer, all in the same color, creating sophistication and style without any effort.

It’s not just skirts and dresses that Blake lives for, no. The actress loves tailored pants for any occasion, but no give up cut-out pieces and monochromatic looks.

