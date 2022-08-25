Brazilian runner dies after falling from mountain in ultramarathon in France: ‘Very special person’ | Itapetininga and Region

Marathon runner Orlando Tsuyoshi Yamanaka, from Avaré (SP), died this week while participating in the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), an ultra-marathon held in mountainous regions of France.

Friends and relatives used social media to mourn the death of the 59-year-old athlete.

“Many people pass in our life, but there are those who are very special. You were very special @orlandoyamanaka. One of the best people I’ve ever met. Smart and humble at the same time”, posted a friend.

2 of 3 Friends mourn the death of marathon runner from Avaré — Photo: Instagarm/ Reproduction Friends mourn the death of marathon runner from Avaré — Photo: Instagarm/ Reproduction

According to the marathon organizers, the accident happened on Monday (22), when Yamanaka was with his team in the French city of Les Contamines and suffered a fall of more than 100 meters.

Using a helicopter, the rescue team went to the scene to provide care to the athlete, but he no longer had vital signs.

According to Orlando’s family, this Wednesday (24), the Brazilian Consulate awaits the release of the body, which will be cremated in France, to begin the repatriation procedure.

The ashes will be sent to Avaré, in the interior of São Paulo, the city where the athlete lived.

Orlando was considered one of the most respected mountain runners in Brazil. In addition to friends, other athletes also mourned the death of the marathon runner.

Skier Mirlene Picin wrote: “This is exactly the image that has to remain of him. A huge smile, in the place he loved the most: the mountains. My sincerest condolences to family, friends and the entire Trail community.”

3 of 3 Skier Mirlene Picin pays tribute to Avaré runner — Photo: Instagram/ Disclosure Skier Mirlene Picin pays tribute to Avaré runner – Photo: Instagram / Disclosure

See more news on g1 Itapetininga and Region