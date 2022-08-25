Britney Spears talks about her musical partnership with Elton John: “Genius and legendary mind”

This Wednesday (24), the American singer Britney Spears40 years old, celebrated its partnership with Elton Johnentitled “Hold Me Closer”, that will reach the platforms streamings this Friday (26). The eternal pop princess praised the music veteran’s commitment, and was humbled to say that she’s only doing the “backing vocals” for a great longtime friend.

“Thank you Elton John for posting my picture when I was a baby“, wrote Britney, praising the cover chosen for the project. “Most people say it was CUTE… It sure was!!! Maybe we should have some tea!!! Oh and let’s invite Queen Elizabeth too!!! I bet she is a brilliant study of behavior!!! So let’s go???”, highlighted the star, as Elton is a Knight Bachelor of the British royal family.

Britney Spears also highlighted how happy she is with the new endeavor, which marks her musical comeback since 2016, when she released her latest album, “Glory”. “You can bet your last penny that THIS collaboration will make my year bigger by putting together your bright and talented hands. Thank you for your generosity and for just thinking of me to accompany you on such a brilliant song!!! How cool is it to be a background voice in YOUR music!!! Sir Elton I did it thanks to your genius, creative and legendary mind!!! I’m so grateful!!! I keep delivering everything, don’t I??? can i win mI congratulate you”, wrote the star in the acknowledgments.

It is worth noting that in early June, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari made their relationship official in an intimate ceremony after 5 years of dating. Among the famous guests of the celebration were present names such as Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, Maria Menounos, Ansel Elgort, will.i.amyour manager Cade Hudson and Donatella Versace.