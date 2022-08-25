Canva is down? Service has ‘502 bad gateway’ error | Productivity

Canva is down and presents the error message “502 bad gateway” for users trying to access the service this Thursday morning (25). According to reports on social media, instability in the service affects people from Brazil and other parts of the world who try to log into Canva via the web and app. Downdetector, a website that monitors the operation of online services, indicates that the platform began to fail shortly before 9:00 am.

O TechTudo contacted Canva to understand the glitch and to see if there is a forecast for the service to work again. The company said they are “aware of the outage” and have “a team working to resolve this issue.” Canva also regretted the inconvenience caused and said he hopes to get back up and running soon. On its Twitter profile, the service made a similar statement: it said it was aware of the instability and that it is working to resolve it.

In Google Trends, a service that tracks people’s Internet searches, there was a sudden increase for “Canva down” and “bad gateway” in the last hour.

Canva is a graphic editor that lets you create a variety of artwork, using ready-made templates or creating your own layouts. The service is free, but it also has a paid version that offers more benefits to subscribers, and can be used in the web version, directly in the browser, in programs for Windows and macOS computers and also in applications for Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phones.

In the reports found on the web, users claim that the instability affects users who access the service via browser and app. The tests done by TechTudo confirmed the instability: it was impossible to access the service via the web and via the app.

Error 502 Bad Gateway: What is it?

The 502 Bad Gateway error is a known failure in online services. The code indicates that there is a problem accessing a website linked to a server error, which prevents a page from loading. Although the error is not related to the user’s computer or cell phone, some procedures, such as refreshing the page and clearing the browser cache, can resolve the issue.

O TechTudo tested the procedures that can fix the “502 Bad Gateway” issue to try to access Canva this Thursday. However, we were unsuccessful with the attempts. In this case, it remains to wait for the instability to be resolved by the company.

