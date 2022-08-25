Cartola 2022: With 3 of Fortaleza’s defense against São Paulo, Economic Tips Bitso #24 cost C$95 | bito economic tips

the team of Bitso Economic Tips stumbled in round #24 like the vast majority of cardholders, with a negative change in equity: -2.11 cards. To turn around this journey, the economic team keeps the bet in the defense of Fortaleza thanks to the seven SG’s won by Leão do Pici in the last eight rounds. The indications are: the sides Britez and Juninho Capixabain addition to the defender Auntie.
Bitso, a cryptocurrency platform, is the new sponsor of Cartola and will indicate the players with the greatest potential for appreciation in each round.
Despite having classics ahead, Flamengo and Goiás are also highlights in economic indications. Rubro-Negro, which takes on Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, has Lazarus, Marinho and coach Dorival Júnior. Esmeraldino, who receives Atlético-GO, in Serrinha, has the attack duo Pedro Raul and Dada Belmonte.
The complete scaling of Bitso Economic Tips for round #24 costs C$ 95.53. The other nominees are:
- Matheus Cavichioli (América-MG goalkeeper): C$ 7.49
- Joaquim (Cuiabá defender): C$ 4.94
- arias (Fluminense midfielder): C$ 8.15
- Wellington Mouse (Atletico-GO midfielder): 10.76
This article will be updated until the market closes in case the above lineup changes.
the team of Bitso Economic Tips filled the bench with players who have good chances of recovery.
PERFORMANCE OF BITSO ECONOMIC TIPS
The market for round #24 is open until 16:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!
Brítez (Fortaleza side) – C$ 9.92
Brítez, from Fortaleza — Photo: Mateus Lotif / Fortaleza
- Average of 9.21 points per game
- SG in last five games
- One goal and one assist
- Another three submissions
- Average of 3.33 trips
Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi
Pedro Raul (Goiás striker) – C$ 11.19
Pedro Raul, from Goiás — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues / Goiás EC
In your last six games:
- Average of 7.98 points per game
- Four goals and one assist
- Another 15 submissions
Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Serrinha
Joaquim (Cuiabá defender) – C$ 4.94
Joaquim, from Cuiabá — Photo: AssCom Dourado
In his five games as home team:
- Average of 8.72 points per game
- Three SG’s and one assist
- Average of 1.8 fouls received and 2.8 tackles
- six submissions
Opponent: Santos, at Arena Pantanal
Marinho (Flamengo striker) – C$ 7.67
Marinho, from Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / CRF
In your last four games:
- Average of 11 points per game
- One goal and three assists
- Another 11 submissions
- Average of 4.5 fouls received
Opponent: Botafogo, at Nilton Santos
Juninho Capixaba (Fortaleza side) – C$ 8.42
Juninho Capixaba, from Fortaleza — Photo: Leonardo Moreira / Fortaleza EC
In your last five games:
- Average of 9.90 points per game
- SG in all these games
- Average of two fouls received per game
- Average of 3.6 tackles per game
- Six trimming finishes
Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi
Matheus Cavichioli (América-MG goalkeeper) – C$ 7.49
Cavichioli, from América-MG — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF
In your last five games:
- Average of 7.00 points per match
- three SG’s
- Average of 4.4 saves per game
Opponent: Atlético-MG, at Independência
Titi (Fortaleza defender) – C$ 6.30
Titi, from Fortaleza — Photo: Mateus Lotif/Fortaleza
In your last four games:
- Average of 6.75 points per game
- Four SG’s and an out submission
- Average of 1.75 trips
- São Paulo is the second home team that concedes the most points to defenders: 95.50
Opponent: São Paulo, in Morumbi
Lázaro (Flamengo midfielder) – C$ 5.64
Lázaro, from Flamengo — Photo: Publicity: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo
In your last six games:
- Average of 9.13 points per game
- Four goals and an assist in this cut
- Another 11 shots in these games
- Botafogo is the third home team that concedes the most points to midfielders: 163.00
Opponent: Botafogo, at Nilton Santos
Arias (Fluminense midfielder) – C$ 8.15
Arias, from Fluminense — Photo: Alexandre Durão
In his last five games as home team:
- Average of 7.64 points per game
- Two goals and three assists
- Average of 1.6 fouls received and 1.4 disarms
- Three shots saved
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Maracanã
Wellington Rato (Atletico-GO midfielder) – C$ 10.76
Wellington Rato, from Atlético-GO — Photo: Bruno Corsino / ACG
In their last three away games:
- Average of 7.46 points per game
- A goal and a ball on the post
- Another five submissions
- Average of 3.33 fouls received
Opponent: Goiás, in Serrinha
Dadá Belmonte (Goiás striker) – C$ 5.71
Dadá Belmonte, Goiás — Photo: Rosiron Rodrigues/GEC
In your last five games:
- Average of 8.48 points per game
- Two goals and two assists
- Another eight submissions
- Average of two fouls received and 1.8 tackles per game
Opponent: Atlético-GO, in Serrinha
Dorival Júnior (Flamengo coach) – C$ 9.34
Dorival Junior, from Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Durão
In the last six rounds of Cartola
- Flamengo has the best overall shooting average: 82.98
- Rubro-Negro also has the best visiting average: 22.13
- In the averages of visiting midfields, it is the second best: 15.70
- Dorival’s team also has the third best visiting average: 58.40
- In the average of visiting defenses, it is the sixth best: 10.20
Opponent: Botafogo, at Nilton Santos
Saturday, 08/27
Goiás vs Atletico GO
Coritiba x Avai
Fluminense vs Palmeiras
Ceará vs Athletico PR
Sunday, 08/28
America-MG vs Atletico-MG
Sao Paulo vs Fortaleza
Botafogo vs Flamengo
Cuiabá vs Santos
Monday, 08/29
International x Youth
Corinthians vs Bragantino