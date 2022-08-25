Casemiro is asked about Manchester United’s absence from the Champions League and gives a direct answer

The Brazilian midfielder was signed this week by Manchester United, ending a cycle of more than nine years at Real Madrid.

One of the most bombastic signings of the last transfer window, the midfielder casemiro presented this week to Manchester United and has already given his first impressions of the new club. He leaves Real Madrid after more than nine years, having won several titles, at national and international level.

In an interview with ESPN journalist Natalie Gedra, Casemiro said he did not care about Manchester United’s absence from the Champions League, giving a reason that led many fans to delirium: “Because I have 5, right?”.

Casemiro won the 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2021-22 editions of the UEFA Champions League, the last four as a starter, forming a historic trio with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. At Manchester United, he will re-edit the partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo and Varane and will have Fred as his partner, with whom he forms double defensive midfielders in the Brazilian national team.

Manchester United took a “breath” in the Premier League last Monday

After starting the Premier League losing to Brighton and Brentford, Manchester United redeemed itself with the crowd in a classic: a 2-1 victory over Liverpool, in which Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench and entered only in the final minutes of the match. match.