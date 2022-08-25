Cases of racism in Brazilian football in 2022 equal the number of the whole of last year | football

During the Seminar to Combat Racism and Violence in Football, this Wednesday, at the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio, the Annual Report on Racial Discrimination for the year 2021 was released – in addition to cases of prejudice against race, it also counted manifestations of machismo, homophobia and xenophobia in sport. The survey points out that the number of manifestations of intolerance in sport has grown in relation to 2020.

The year 2021 saw the return of fans to the stands after the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. And, consequently, there was an increase in discriminatory acts.

In football alone, the increase in cases of racism was 106% – in 2020, 31 were registered, against 64 in 2021. According to Marcelo Carvalho, director of the Observatory of Racial Discrimination, the account of cases of racism in Brazilian football until August this year reached 64. In other words, it equaled the level of 2021. There is a trend of a new increase for 2022.

– We are increasing the debate and having greater awareness of fans and players. In 2022 and 2021, many reported cases were reported by players. More and more players are understanding that being called a monkey on the field by colleagues or the fans is not part of football – commented Marcelo Carvalho, director of the Observatory of Racial Discrimination.

1 of 1 Panel on Racial Discrimination in Football Report. On the right, Marcelo Carvalho — Photo: Publicity: André Borges/CBF Panel on the Racial Discrimination in Football Report. On the right, Marcelo Carvalho — Photo: Publicity: André Borges/CBF

In all, in 2021, 158 cases of discrimination were recorded. Of these, 124 occurred in the middle of football and 34 in other sports.

The information was presented to an audience made up of directors and employees from CBF, Conmebol, state and club federations, as well as black personalities such as Gilberto Gil, Antônio Pitanga, activists, politicians and journalists.

Discrimination in football (Brazil + Abroad)

Xenophobia: 10

Machismo: 15

Racism: 74

LGBTphobia: 25

Division of cases in Brazilian football

Racism: 64

LGBTphobia: 24

Machismo: 15

Xenophobia: 06

Division of cases in football abroad (2021)

Racism: 10

LGBTphobia: 01

Xenophobia: 04

Among the most repercussion cases of 2021 is the midfielder Celsinho who defended Londrina. The player accused a Brusque manager of calling him a monkey. In the first instance of the STJD, the team from Santa Catarina was fined and lost three points in Series B. But, in the Plenary in the Court, the loss of points was revoked, the fine was maintained and the manager was punished with 360 days out of football. .

The victims are diverse: from male and female players, to coaches, members of the technical committee, stadium employees and fans. The origin of the executioners is also varied. They are also fans, players, managers and even members of the press.

– When we started to prepare the report, back in 2014, there was the idea that racism in Brazilian football were just isolated cases, not something structural. Since then, we have been able to assure society that no, cases of racism are not sporadic and they are not isolated, they happen very often. When we bring the data and the developments of these cases, we are showing, for example, whether there was punishment or not – said Marcelo Carvalho.