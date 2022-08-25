Cate Blanchett plays a tormented conductor in TÁR trailer

the american producer Focus Features released today (25) the new trailer for the feature TAR which will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in the coming days. The feature arrives in Brazil in 2023 and has Cate Blanchett in the lead role.

Venice Film Festival will feature films with Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Hugh Jackman and many more; the complete list

The director’s new feature Todd Field (little children) hits US theaters in October.

Cate Blanchett is a conductor in the first trailer for the feature TÁR

In the list we have Cate Blanchett, Mark Strong (The Imitation Game), Noémie Merlant (Portrait of a Young Woman on Fire), Nina Hoss (homeland), Julian Glover (game of Thrones), Allan Corduner (Yentl), Sophie Kauer and Sylvia Flote.

Blanchett will play Lydia Tár, the first chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

Field also handled the script and Hildur Guðnadóttir (who won an Oscar for Joker and worked on The Mandalorian series) will handle the music for the film.

TAR arrives October 7 in the US.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

Related