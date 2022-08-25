Cebolinha scores first goal for Flamengo: “I was asking a lot” | Flamengo

1 of 2 Everton Cebolinha scores the first goal with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Everton Cebolinha scores the first goal with the Flamengo shirt — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

– I was asking a lot for this goal, for good performances.

– I was needing. A goal that brings confidence, an important goal to help our team in a difficult moment of the game. A goal that I’m very happy to do with this shirt, I know how important it is to represent the Flamengo shirt.

Everton Cebolinha was introduced by Flamengo in July and had yet to score any goals. The player said it was difficult to arrive in the middle of the season, but reinforced the work that has been done.

– It’s difficult for you to arrive in the middle of the season, it’s different. I even comment with my teammates, it seems that they are in another rhythm, but I have been dedicating myself in training, on a daily basis, to be 100% as fast as possible – concluded Cebolinha.

Flamengo returns to the field on Sunday (28), against Botafogo. The match, valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, will be held at Nilton Santos, at 18:00.

Next Wednesday (31), at 9:30 pm, Flamengo will face Vélez Sarsfield, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, in Buenos Aires.

The spot for the final between Flamengo and São Paulo will be decided on September 14, at 9:45 pm, at Maracanã.

