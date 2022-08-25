Celso Portiolli appears on video and gives something to say: “Person to marry”

Presenter made fans happy by posting video with dubbing

Celso Portiolli, one of television’s most beloved presenters, is known for his good-natured and laid-back demeanor. The contractor of SBT He often uses his social networks to show everyday moments and also to share funny photos and videos.

This Wednesday (24), for example, he used his Instagram to reveal that he wanted to get married. But calm down! The presenter is still happily married to his wife Suzana. In fact, Portiolli was just “acting out”.

In his official profile on the network, the presenter came up with a funny filter and doing a funny dubbing. “I’m looking for a serious person who wants to get married and build a home. It’s because I’m selling cement”, said the audio of the video shared by Celso Portiolli. In the caption, the famous also wrote: “I’m looking for a person who wants to marry”.

The video had hundreds of comments from followers who fell for the presenter’s joke. “This was good. I loved this video, it was perfect lol,” wrote a follower.

GAVE SPACE

Despite using his social networks to post about amenities, this Wednesday (24), Portiolli used his Instagram to make room for a famous businessman. On his profile, with more than 12 million followers, the presenter released a video of Luciano Hang, known as ‘Véio da Havan’, making a complaint.

The businessman was the subject of an investigation by the Federal Police this week and had his profile on the network deleted, after a court order. In the video shared on Portiolli’s Stories, Hang talks about the case and claims they are trying to shut him up. “Today a very sad day, August 23, 2022, they took my Instagram down, with 5.2 billion followers. They tried to shut me up. But we are many, we are millions, and together our voice goes further. There is no democracy without freedom. Thank you guys,” he said.