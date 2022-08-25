Chadwick Boseman will be honored with the Disney Legends statue

The actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored at Disney’s “D23 Expo” event! The actor has consecrated his career playing the character “black Panther” in the film of the hero of the Marvelwho died in August 2020 due to colorectal cancer that he had been fighting for at least 4 years.

The D23 Expo will take place on Friday, September 9 at 10:30 am, with an epic presentation that includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony honoring Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman will also earn an elaborate tribute in the upcoming release of the franchise “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” that will hit the big screens in Brazil on November 10th of this year. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and comprise phase 4 of the MCU.

At the D23 Expo, an annual event that features many panels with annual news held by Disney, Chadwick will be honored with a memorial in which he will earn the title of “Legend of Disney”, which is intended for “individuals who have made extraordinary contributions” to the legacy. from the studio.

At the D23 memorial, in addition to Chadwick Boseman, other names will be honored such as Kristen Bell, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and Ellen Pompeo. The actors and family of honorees will receive a Disney Legends sculpture depicting “the imagination, creativity and magic they brought to the company.”

The paths that Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever took without the star’s participation, as well as who will take the hero’s place within the narrative, is still a mystery to everyone.

The trailer released revealed a beautiful tribute with a soundtrack of millions, in addition to having piqued the curiosity of fans by showing only a part of the main character’s costume and what seems to be the new Black Panther.