Champions League 2022/23 draw has monstrous group of death with Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Inter Milan; see all keys

Groups from the 2022/23 edition of the Champions League were drawn this Thursday (25), in Istanbul

Uefa (Union of European Football Associations) drew this Thursday (25), in Istanbul, the groups of the 2022/23 edition of the Champions League.

The great highlight is group C, the “death”, which brought together the giants barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Inter Milan.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Another interesting key is H, which has PSG, Juventus and benfica.

The Champions League group stage is set to start on September 6th, with the 1st round of the competition.

The grand final will take place on June 10, 2023, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

See all groups from Champions 2022/23:

A GROUP

ajax (HOL)

Liverpool (ENG)

napoli (ITA)

rangers (ESC)

GROUP B

Harbor (PER)

Madrid’s athletic (ESP)

Bayer Leverkusen (ALE)

Club Brugge (BEL)

GROUP C

Bayern Munchen (ALE)

barcelona (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Viktoria Plzen (RTC)

GROUP D

Eintracht Frankfurt (ALE)

tottenham (ENG)

Sporting (PER)

Olympique de Marseille (FRA)

GROUP E

Milan (ITA)

Chelsea (ENG)

Red Bull Salzburg (AU)

Dynamo Zagreb (CRO)

GROUP F

Real Madrid (ESP)

RB Leipzig (ALE)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR)

Celtic (ESC)

GROUP G

Manchester City (ENG)

seville (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (ALE)

Copenhagen (DIN)

GROUP H

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Juventus (ITA)

benfica (PER)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)