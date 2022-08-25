Champions League draw defines competition groups; accompany

This Thursday (25), UEFA defined, in Istanbul, the groups of the Champions League 2022/23. The 32 teams classified for the group stage of the competition were defined yesterday (24), with the end of the playoffs.
As usual, the tournament rules are the same: teams are divided into four pots and each group will have one team from each of those pots. Clubs from the same country cannot face each other, however.
The pots were defined by the UEFA coefficient and are divided as follows:
Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto and Ajax.
Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham.
Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting, Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica.
Pot 4: Olympique de Marseille, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Rangers, Copenhagen and Dinamo Zagreb.
Check out, below, how the groups of the Champions 2022/23 were defined:
|A group
|group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|Group G
|Group H
|ajax
|Harbor
|Bayern Munchen
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|Milan
|Real Madrid
|Manchester City
|PSG
|Liverpool
|Madrid’s athletic
|barcelona
|tottenham
|Chelsea
|RB Leipzig
|seville
|Juventus
|napoli
|Bayer Leverkusen
|Inter Milan
|Sporting
|RB Salzburg
|Shakhtar Donestk
|Borussia Dortmund
|benfica
|rangers
|Club Brugge
|Viktoria Plzen
|Olympique de Marseille
|Dynamo Zagreb
|Celtic
|Copenhagen
|Maccabi Haifa
