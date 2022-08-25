Champions League: see how the groups turned out after the Uefa draw | Champions League

Uefa held the draw for the 2022/23 Champions League group stage this Thursday in Istanbul, Turkey, host of this season’s final. Group C draws attention for bringing together Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Therefore, striker Robert Lewandowski, best player in the world in 2020 and 2021, will face his former team.

Paris Saint-Germain are in the same bracket as Juventus and Benfica. Current champions of the competition, Real Madrid will face RB Leipzig and, again, Shakhtar Donetsk.

Check out the full Champions League table

Discover the main signings in the European football market

1 of 2 Uefa drew this Thursday the groups of the Champions League 2022/23 – Photo: Getty Images Uefa drew this Thursday the groups of the Champions League 2022/23 – Photo: Getty Images

Ajax (Netherlands)

Liverpool (England)

Naples (Italy)

Rangers (Scotland)

Porto, Portugal)

Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Brugge (Belgium)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Barcelona, ​​Spain)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Victoria Pilzen (Czech Republic)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Tottenham (England)

Sporting (Portugal)

Olympique de Marseille (France)

Milan (Italy)

Chelsea (England)

RB Salzburg (Austria)

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Real Madrid (Spain)

RB Leipzig (Germany)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

Celtic (Scotland)

Manchester City (England)

Seville (Spain)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Juventus (Italy)

Benfica (Portugal)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

2 of 2 Champions League group stage draw takes place this Thursday — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter Champions League group stage draw takes place this Thursday – Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Rangers beat PSV to reach group stage after 11 years

The 32 ranked teams were divided into four pots. Pot 1 had Real Madrid, reigning Champions League champions, Eintracht Frankfurt, who won the last Europa League, and league champions in England, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal and the Netherlands.

The other pots were determined according to the clubs’ position in the Uefa rankings. Teams from the same country could not be drawn in the same bracket. Of the 32 teams, 26 qualified automatically, and six passed through the preliminary stages of the Champions League.

UEFA has yet to announce the schedule for the group stage matches. Because of the World Cup at the end of the year in Qatar, the six rounds will be condensed into a period of just nine weeks.

The dates of the group stage rounds

round 1 : 6th and 7th of September

: 6th and 7th of September round 2 : September 13th and 14th

: September 13th and 14th round 3 : 4th and 5th of October

: 4th and 5th of October round 4 : October 11th and 12th

: October 11th and 12th round 5 : 25th and 26th of October

: 25th and 26th of October round 6: November 1st and 2nd

When will the draw for the round of 16 take place?

The draw will take place on the 7th of November.