China faces worst heat wave in recent history: rivers and lakes dry up, lack of water for crops and industry suffers from energy shortages | World

China lives at most intense heat wave recent history, according to monitoring by the Beijing Climate Center, a government agency.

The phenomenon began on June 13, and is considered the most severe based on three different criteria:

heat intensity

affected geographic area

duration

The heat wave has now lasted 75 days, 12 more than the previous record, in 2013. The National Meteorological Center lowered the intensity of the alert from red to orange, after 12 days at the maximum level, but still temperatures remain above 40ºC in different regions of the country.

How big is the drought?

Why is the country experiencing a heat wave?

What are the effects of this heat wave?

What are the government’s responses?

What is China doing to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions?

1 of 2 People walk through an area that is usually the bottom of Lake Poyang, China, Aug 24, 2022 — Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters People walk through an area that is usually the bed of Poyang Lake, China, on Aug. 24, 2022 (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)

How big is the drought?

Nearly 1,500 weather observatories in China have recorded temperatures above 37°C. The number of records above 40ºC broke records as well.

This year, the average number of days in a row of high temperatures in China is 12 days – in normal times, this average is 6.9 days.

One of the hardest hit regions was Chongqing, in the southwest of the country. On Wednesday, footage posted on social media showed residents of the area fainting from the intense heat during mandatory Covid-19 testing.

The city of Chongqing reached 45ºC (11 days with temperatures above 40ºC).

Why is the country experiencing a heat wave?

2 of 2 Bed of the Jialing River on August 20, 2022 — Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Bed of the Jialing River on August 20, 2022 — Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Scientists have already said that extreme weather events around the world have become more frequent due to climate change.

China’s average temperature has risen faster than the world’s over the past 70 years, and will remain significantly higher in the future, according to the local government.

The country’s climate department said in an assessment published in early August that the region is sensitive to climate change, and that temperatures have risen by 0.26C per decade since 1951 (the rest of the world has recorded a rise of 0.15C per decade). ).

“In the future, China’s regional average temperature rise will be significantly higher than in the rest of the world,” said Yuan Jiashuang, deputy director of China’s National Climate Center.

What are the effects of the heat wave?

The drought resulting from the heat was responsible for leaving stranded shipsby a hydroelectric power supply crisis and forced major cities to use less electricity.

Due to the lack of water in the reservoirs for hydroelectric power generation, it was necessary to run coal-fired power plants, that are more polluting.

the high temperatures hampered the planting and development of agricultural products, threaten livestock and forced industries to close in some regions of the country to ensure the supply of electricity to homes.

Lake Poyang, the country’s largest body of fresh water, shrunk by more than two-thirds of its size.

The country also suffers from fires, especially in the central regions of the country close to the Yangtze River (this river is the longest waterway in Asia).

Lin Zhong, a professor at City University in Hong Kong who studies the impact of climate change on agriculture, says that the problems caused by the lack of water in farming could spread to other sectors linked to food production and that there could be an increase of food prices or even a food supply crisis if the situation becomes more severe.

What is the government doing?

One of the plans to solve the most immediate problems is to try to “seed” rain by launching artifacts that transport chemicals into the sky.

But the lack of cloud cover hampered these initiatives in some regions of the country.

The leaders asked people not to exaggerate the use of air conditioning. Government workers in some provinces were told to use stairs instead of elevators whenever possible.

The Chongqing government has implemented measures to protect livestock and pig farms, which are facing problems.

What has China done against greenhouse gas emissions?

China is the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world (the main ones are carbon dioxide and methane). The country has committed to reducing the amount of emissions from 2030 and becoming carbon neutral in 2060.

The intensity of recent weather phenomena has made people start to discuss climate change in the country more. The country’s government has recognized for years the need to reduce global warming, and there is a transition to energies such as solar and wind, in the country. The government is debating how and with what speed to switch from generation to coal for cleaner ones.