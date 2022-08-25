Colombian president’s entourage is ambushed and attacked with rifles | World

In a statement, the Colombian Presidency said the convoy was attacked when it fled a false traffic stop as it approached the town of San Pablo, in El Tarra, northern Colombia, to integrate Petro’s security at an upcoming event.

Men posing as police officers at a traffic stop asked the vehicles to stop. Realizing that it was an ambush, the drivers accelerated, and the men shot at the cars.

One of them, still according to the Presidency, was stopped by the bandits, and another had his tires punctured by the shots. One of the drivers, who is part of the National Protection Unit, was taken hostage by the men, but, according to the Colombian government, he has already been released after intervention by other security forces.

According to Gustavo Petro himself, who published about the case on a social network, no one was injured.

“Although only material things have been affected and human beings have been saved, the government’s work will remain committed to the fact that it is the time for peace. It is exactly this kind of thing that must end. on a social network.

The country’s Ministry of Defense is investigating the case. The police did not say, until the last update of this news, if those responsible for the attack had been arrested.

Who is Gustavo Petro? Ex-guerrilla becomes Colombia’s first leftist president

This is the first attack on Petro since he took office as Colombia’s president in early August. A former guerrilla militant for the M-19 – a guerrilla group that has already invaded the country’s Palace of Justice -, he faced resistance from voters.

During the campaign, the then candidate promised economic and social reforms to fight poverty, inequality and exclusion in the Latin American country.