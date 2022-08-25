CONMEBOL plans to increase Libertadores prize pool after new broadcasting agreements

Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol, informed during his participation in an event at the CBF that there will be a generous increase in the prize pool for clubs in the Copa Libertadores in 2023, due to the new tournament broadcasting rights contracts.

– It will be good (the increase in the prize pool). But I’m not going to say everything today – Domínguez said in an interview with UOL.

The South American entity managed to guarantee US$ 1.5 billion (about R$ 7.8 billion) for the next cycle of rights for the biggest competition on the continent.

The broadcasting rights in Brazil have already been acquired by Rede Globo, which will broadcast the tournament on TV Aberta after three years. The new contract runs from 2023 to 2026. In addition to Libertadores, the broadcaster has secured the rights to the Recopa Sul-Americana, which is the meeting between the winner of the Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

ESPN and Paramount took the show on closed channels. One Football took the best moments of the matches.

THIS YEAR’S AWARD VALUES:



Group stage: US$ 3 million;

Round of 16: U$$ 1.05 million;

Quarterfinals: U$$1.5 million;

Semifinal: US$ 2 million;

Runner-up: US$ 6 million;

Champion: $16 million.